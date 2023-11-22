BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A friendly competition amongst offices in Downtown Binghamton resulted in over 14,000 meals being donated to CHOW.

The Downtown Thanksgiving Challenge splits government plaza into teams, including the City of Binghamton, Broome County, the state, and team Binghamton University.

The team that raises the most amount of donations whether it be non-perishable food or monetary donations, receives CHOW’s iconic Golden Yam Can trophy.

Even in their inaugural year, team university, comprised of the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator and BU’s College of Community and Public Affairs took home the title.

County Executive Jason Garnar says that although his team didn’t take home 1st place this year, the competition did what it set out to do and raised food for the hungry.

“Before this, there was fourteen thousand fewer meals. And now, there’s fourteen thousand meals that local families are going to be able to get that they wouldn’t have had before. And I think that’s what community is all about, I think that’s what the whole holiday of Thanksgiving is all about,” said Garnar.

Next year, the groups plan to add an additional award called the “sweet pea” award.

It will be an honorary mention for the team that collects the most food donations, not including monetary donations.