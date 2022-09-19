BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The house was opened early for the upcoming Broadway in Binghamton season so that subscribers could come in and sample the view.

The annual “Test Drive Your Seat” event was held last week at the Broome County Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

Broadway in Binghamton is presenting a 5 show season of Fiddler on the Roof, Legally Blonde, Anastasia, Cats and On Your Feet. Plus, 2 separately ticketed season specials, Buddy and STOMP.

Tina Niles of Broadway in Binghamton said that the open house gets their audiences excited for the season.

“It’s great to see everyone back in the theater, everybody coming together and enjoying a live event together. There’s nothing like live theater or live anything, sports or anything like that. People come downtown, go out to dinner before the show, enjoy the show. It’s a great night out.”

Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story, is a return engagement following a successful run last year. It will be performed on October 15th.

Tickets for Buddy and the season are currently available at broadwayinbinghamton.com.