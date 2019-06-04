Tennis Challenger Volunteers Needed

The Levine, Gouldin, and Thompson Tennis Challenger is seeking volunteers for this year’s upcoming event.

Help is needed before and during the 26th annual USTA Pro Circuit event held at Rec Park from July 22nd through the 28th.

Areas of need include set-up and tear-down, ticket sales, and food services.

Children 10 years or older can try out to be a ball runner and have the opportunity to watch and meet some professional tennis players.

Those who volunteer for 6 or more hours will receive a tournament pass.

To sign up, visit BinghamtonChallenger.com/volunteer

