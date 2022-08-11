COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Starting Monday, August 15th, State Route 7 in the Town of Colesville will be closed between Pleasant Hill Rd. and Hancock road for a culvert replacement.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, motorists should utilize the following detours:

Eastbound traffic will be directed to Interstate 88 eastbound to Exit 5 (Martin Hill Road) to State Route 7.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to Interstate 88 westbound to Exit 4 (Sanitaria Springs) to State Route 7.

The closure is expected to last for approximately seven days.