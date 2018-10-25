Some of the newest drivers in our area learned how to drive a little safer today.

Students from Union-Endicott High School took part in a Teen Driver Safety Week event.

Participants competed in the battle of the belts, a competition that times how quickly each team member can get buckled in to each seat of the car.

There was also a Seatbelt Convincer that simulates the force of a low speed collision.

Union Endicott physical education teacher and volleyball coach Paige Franey says its important to prepare kids for the potential dangers that are out there.

"We spend a lot of time teaching classroom skills and all of that. But I think we also need to be more involved with the things they take and use in daily life. The importance of keeping them safe, we keep them as safe as we can while they're here and we want to send them out being as safe as they can in the world," Franey says.

According to a study done by WalletHub, New York is the top state in the nation for teen driver safety.

Nevertheless, motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens in the United States.