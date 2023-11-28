ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The tech center at the George F Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott has received new equipment as it prepares to offer additional classes on computing.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo secured a $10,000 state grant to allow the library to purchase nine new Lenovo laptops back in June.

The new computers will allow the tech center to teach patrons on the new Microsoft 11 platform. It will also assist in the launching of Tech 360 computer training classes.

The center already offers weekly classes on a variety of topics as well as times when patrons can receive one-on-one help.

“The world is changing, becoming much more tech-savvy. Sadly, it’s leaving people behind because it’s creating gaps. Our services allow people to access, get one-on-one help, get help where they need it,” said Head of Adult Services Kenneth Roman.

The library is also receiving a grant from the Community Foundation to hire an AmeriCorps member who will serve as a Digital Skills Trainer next year.

For more information, visit gfjlibrary.org/tc