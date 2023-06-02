CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Start your engines to honor the life and legacy of a local bronze star recipient.

Timmy Neild grew up in Candor and went on to be a carpenter, engineer, and Captain in the Army National Guard.

Every day, 22 veterans or service members in the United States lose the battle to suicide, and Neild was one of them.

To honor his legacy, a foundation in his name, Team Timmy, is holding a Ride for Life event tomorrow morning starting at the Candor Town Hall.

Timmy’s father, Rick Neild says he is hoping for over 100 riders to participate in the 130-mile journey.

He says that he didn’t even have his motorcycle license until about six years ago.

Neild says, “Tim had bought a Harley, he bought a Sportster and he never got to the point of getting his license. When he passed, one of the things that was left obviously was his Davidson there so, one day, I just had an epiphany. Another soldier mentioned to me about Harley Davidson having this riders school that they put on and he said you might want to consider that.”

The riders will be lead by State Police and Sheriff’s Deputies on their bikes.

Neild says the caravan will head to Dryden, then to Whitney Point, Glen Aubrey, Maine, Endicott, Owego, and roughly 3 and a half hours later, end up at Punk’s Place in Candor for a chicken barbecue and live music.

Ghost Train will be performing from 2 to 5 p.m.

All of the funds raised go to support Team Timmy and scholarships given to Candor and Spencer Van-Etten students.