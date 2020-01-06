Taylor Garbage goes up in flames Friday

VESTAL, NY – A catastrophic fire over the weekend has devastated a local recycling business.

Emergency crews responded as the Taylor Garbage Recycling Facility went up in flames at about 5 PM on Friday.

Multiple crews from both Broome and Tioga counties appeared to fight the massive blaze.

The flames didn’t make it out of the building, but the loss is still said to be extensive.

Only an occasional smolder with some smoke remains at the complex now.

Apalachin Fire Department Chief Mike George says it takes a long time to put out a big fire like this.

“It was stacked several stories high, and so what tends to happen when you expose it to extreme heat like we saw, it retains that heat and will continue to catch on fire until we’re able to pull all that material out of the building, spread it out on the ground and wet it down. That’s largely what the crew has been doing since some time Saturday,” said George.

George says the building could be a total loss after the fire.

The Chief says it was especially difficult to battle the heat, possibly reaching over 1,000 degrees.

He noted that all those who helped put out the fire are okay, aside from a few cuts, bumps, and bruises.