TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Public Health Department is currently looking for more people to take their 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment Survey.

According to the county, the assessment identifies key health needs and issues through comprehensive data collection and analysis. The assessment allows the health department to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan to address public health problems occurring in Tioga County.

The goal is to gain valuable insight from Tioga County residents, specifically those 18 years and older.

400 surveys have already been completed, but they especially want to hear from the following demographics.

Men (of any age)

Anyone Ages 18-34

Those who live in Barton, Berkshire, Candor, Newark Valley, Nichols, Richford, Spencer, and Waverly

Those whose highest level of education is a high school

You can take the assessment survey here: Tioga County Community Health Assessment Survey (surveymonkey.com)

Those who take the survey can enter for a chance to win a $20 or $50 gas card.