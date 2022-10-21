BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ghosts of Binghamton’s past will come alive later this month as an annual history tour returns to downtown.

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, or PAST, is holding its Spirits of Binghamton’s Past tour on Friday October 28th.

10 actors portray notable figures from history at different locations spread through the center city.

They include Rod Serling, George F Johnson and Andrew Carnegie.

George Cummings will portray Binghamton’s first Mayor and one-time US Senator Daniel Dickinson near the Dickinson statue that sits in front of the domed courthouse.

And Bonnie DeForest is Nellie Connor, an employee of the Binghamton Clothing Company who helped her co-workers escape a tragic fire there in 1913.

Cummings said, “It’s a wonderful time through town, very well-orchestrated by PAST and the volunteers with PAST. It really brings to light the history of our community which should be near and dear to all of us.”

“I think it’s a very good opportunity for people to learn about historical figures of the Broome County area and know a little about the history of the place where they live,” said DeForest.

The statue of Dickinson, who was once considered as a potential running mate for Abraham Lincoln, was erected in 1924.

All of the guided tours begin at the former Carnegie Library on Exchange Street which now serves as the SUNY Broome Culinary and Events Center.

Tours leave every 15 minutes between 6 and 8:45 and last about an hour.

Some of the sites are indoors and some are outdoors, so dress for the weather.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be reserved at PASTNY.org.