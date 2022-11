HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.

The ticket was worth $16,845.50.

According to the New York Lottery, five winning numbers for TAKE 5 are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.