Syracuse suffers third straight ACC loss falling at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time in the last ten days Syracuse and Pitt clashed on the hardwood. Saturday, Pittsburgh swept the season series, dominating SU in a 96-76 win at the Petersen Events Center.

Syracuse jumped out to a hot start. The Orange started the on a 9-1 run. The Orange would build a five-point lead at the break, as Quincy Guerrier led SU with 12 points in the first half.

The second half though, was all Pittsburgh. The Panthers scored 64 second-half points and led by as much as 15.

Pittsburgh leading scorer Justin Champagnie returned to the lineup and could not be stopped. Champagnie poured in 24 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

Xavier Johnson added 23 points and 7-12 shooting with 6 rebounds.

Syracuse’s Alan Griffin scored a game-high 28 points in the loss.

Syracuse drops to 7-4 overall (1-3 in the ACC). Pittsburgh improves to 7-2 and (3-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action Tuesday to host Miami. Tip-time is schedule for 7 p.m. on the ACC network.