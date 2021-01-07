Syracuse squanders big lead in loss to Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Syracuse didn’t show much rust early on as the Orange returned from a two-week pause. SU jumped out to an 18-point first-half lead on Pittsburgh. The Panthers, though, chipped away at that deficit throughout the entire second half and then took their first lead of the contest with under 10 seconds to go on a tip-in by Au’Diese Toney.

After Jim Boeheim decided to use his last timeout, Marek Dolezaj threw away the inbounds pass allowing the Panthers to steal a 63-60 victory inside the Dome.

Syracuse got crushed on the glass losing the rebounding battle by 16 and giving up 20 offensive boards to the Panthers. Bourama Sidibe was kept out of action as a precaution after he developed some knee soreness following Tuesday’s practice. Quincy Guerrier was also limited after picking up his fourth foul early in the second half. Guerrier finished with just three points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

Alan Griffin led the Orange in scoring with 15 points. Robert Braswell was the only other SU player in double figures. Braswell went for 12 points on four made three-pointers.

Pittsburgh had four players finish in double figures led by Ithiel Horton with 14 points.

With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season. The Orange will next be in action Saturday night at 8 p.m. inside the Dome against Georgetown.