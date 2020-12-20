Syracuse pulls out overtime win over Buffalo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team battled it’s way back from a 16-point deficit to beat Buffalo 107-96 in overtime at the Carrier Dome Saturday night. The Orange improves to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was pleased with his team’s comeback win.

“This was a great comeback,” said Boeheim. “We were sixteen down and I didn’t think there was that much hope out there. These guys just kept making plays and I am really proud of them,” added Boeheim.

Four out of the five starters for the Orange scored in double figures. Syracuse sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier led the way with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Guerrier shot 8-of-13 from the field. Alan Griffin followed with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse will host Notre Dame (2-4) this Tuesday at the Carrier Dome.