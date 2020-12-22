Syracuse game against Wake Forest postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that he has signed New York's Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2020 (S.8806/A.8280C) into law. According to the Office of the Governor, the electronic voter registration measures are meant to make it easier to get involved in the election process.

The act requires state agencies to establish a modernized, straightforward voter registration system that helps reduce red tape. Cuomo has pushed for legislation like this in his State of the State addresses in 2019 and 2020.