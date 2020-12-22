Syracuse game against Wake Forest postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –
The Syracuse men’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30, has been postponed.
The Syracuse program is on pause following the announcement of positive tests within the Buffalo men’s basketball program after the Orange hosted the Bulls on Dec. 19.
The Syracuse Athletics Department continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, New York state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The men’s basketball team is adhering to all public health guidelines.