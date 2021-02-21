Syracuse erases 20-point second half deficit to beat Notre Dame

Feb 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) takes a shot over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange erased a 20-point second half deficit, coming back to stun Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome Saturday 75-67. This ties the largest comeback by any ACC team this season.

The Orange outscored the Irish 24-5 over an eight-minute stretch to get within one. Syracuse took it’s first lead of the game when Buddy Boeheim knocked down his fifth 3-pointer with only 7:36 to play, putting Syracuse on top 62-60. SU will pull away down the stretch, finishing a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line.

SU junior guard Buddy Boeheim led the way for the Orange scoring a career-high 29 points. Marek Dolezaj joined Buddy in double-figures, chipping in 18 points and six rebounds.

It’s the largest comeback by a Syracuse men’s basketball team since 2005. SU runs their record to 11-1 at home this season.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 13-6 overall (7-5 in the ACC).

Syracuse has now won six of its last eight games. Next up for the Orange is a trip to Duke on Monday. Tip-time scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.