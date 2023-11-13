CONCKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An entire graduating class at a local high school received a surprise visit from reps from SUNY Broome to let them know that they have all been accepted into the college.

All 105 Sabers in Susquehanna Valley’s graduating class were accepted into SUNY Broome through the college’s Express Program.

Representatives from the college’s admissions office made the announcement to the students followed by a presentation to outline SUNY Broome’s offerings and the application process.

The Director of Marketing and Communications for SUNY Broome, Kerry Gallagher says that as a student preparing for college, it relieves some of the pressure to know that you are already accepted somewhere.

“For some of them, this is their first college acceptance. For others, this is the first time that they’re even thinking about college. Some of them have plans, some of them are deciding what they want to do next. We just want them to know that whether they are looking for a four-year institution long term, or they’re going into the workforce we have options for them and there is a home for them at SUNY Broome,” said Gallagher.

The students received all of the information that they made need to apply, including transcripts, the transfer of credits, and details on scholarships.