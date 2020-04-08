Susquehanna County Commissioners sponsoring food drive April 10

From Susquehanna County:

Susquehanna County will running a rood drive on April 10, 2020 to do all we can to assist with the urgency to get food to those whose are in need in the County. be Our Commissioners are working in collaboration with many of our Fire, EMS, and Police Departments to gather as much as we can on April 10th. We will then consolidate the donations and do a distribution out to locations in the County during the week of April 20, 2020.

PLEASE DO ANYTHING YOU CAN TO POST, MENTION, OR HIGHLIGHT THIS EVENT. WE NEED ALL OF YOUR HELP TO GET THE WORD OUT.