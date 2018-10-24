Suspicious packages found across the country

An increasing number of suspicious packages believed to contain explosives have been found across the country today, targeting certain high profile Democrats and media outlets.

There was some debate and confusion about whether Governor Andrew Cuomo was also on the receiving end of what was believed to be a threatening package.

NewsChannel 34's Morgan McKay explains that that was not the case.

NYPD did just recently confirm that Governor Andrew Cuomo received what they are now classifying as a non suspicious letter and thumdrive.



The Governor's office confirmed that the thumb drive contains computer files about a far right men's group, called the Proud Boys.



There were many conflicting stories throughout the day however, since new reports of suspicious packages have been popping up across the country. Everyone is on high alert.



Cuomo: you'll see increased police presence from the NYPD, from the State Police, from the MTA Police, from the Port Authority Police. You shouldn't be alarmed. There will be more police on subways, more police on the streets



Here at the Capitol, state police are posted with more of a show of force then is usual for non-session months. Two K9 units are patrolling the floors as well as an increased number of troopers with their rifles at each entrance.



Cuomo: we will take every precaution we can. But, we will not let terrorism win.



