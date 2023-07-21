ROXBURY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delaware County man is facing legal trouble after taking the life of an animal on the Stratton Falls Campground.

On July 10, Environmental Conservation Police Officer’s in the Town of Roxbury received an anonymous tip about a man who shot and killed a bear. ECO’s responded to the scene and found a man acting suspicious in the area where the bear was reported to be shot. After investigation, the bear was located hidden under a swimming pool in the backyard on the property.

The man admitted to shooting the bear earlier that morning because it was walking by his home. ECO’s charged him with multiple misdemeanors for shooting and killing a bear illegally, killing a bear out of season, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.