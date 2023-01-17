VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY’s new boss made Binghamton University his second stop as he plans to visit all 64 campuses.

Chancellor John King, who previously served as commissioner of both the federal and state departments of education, toured BU’s Innovative Technologies Complex with President Harvey Stenger this morning.

While at the ITC, they met with Chemistry Professor and Nobel Prize winner Stan Whittingham and visited his dry lab.

King says he has 4 areas of focus as he takes on his new role: student success, research and scholarship, diversity, equity and inclusion and economic development.

The Chancellor says BU is making great investments in all of those areas.

“We also at Binghamton have an institution that is leading the way in its commitment to a quality student experience. Student life is a priority, I heard that from administrators and faculty this morning, the efforts to create a campus that says to every student, ‘You belong here. We are invested in you, we are invested in your success.'”

King says he met this morning with SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm and discussed, among other things, the suggested further collaboration between Broome and BU.

BCC, like many other community colleges across the state and nation, is facing a looming financial crisis spurred by declining enrollment and the pending end of federal stimulus funding that has been propping the schools up.

King says the SUNY system has pledged to assist these colleges with recruiting more students.

Among the areas to find more students, King suggests workers who are looking to upskill their abilities and resumes through micro-credentials, high school students who want to get a jump on college credit, and folks who have some college credit but never finished their degree.

“So there are these populations of students and the truth is that Broome will be better positioned to reach out to all of those populations of students in partnership with Binghamton. That’s really one of the assets of this potential integration of activities between the two campuses.”

King wouldn’t comment on whether a full-on merger between Broome and BU is under consideration, but he did say additional collaboration is being explored.

He says SUNY needs to offer programs that match students interest and that the schools can play a role in helping students find their career path.