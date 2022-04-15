TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – SUNY Broome Medical Assisting student, Damata Ouedraogo was amongst 45 students this year in SUNY’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) that were awarded the Norman R. McConney, Jr. Award for Student Excellence.

Now celebrating its third year of awardees, this award recognizes students in the program for their academic merit and strength in overcoming significant personal obstacles throughout their lives.

The 47 year old wife and mother of four was born in Burkina Faso, West Africa. After relocating to the United States and pursuing a few ways to earn some extra income, Ouedraogo decided to continue her education.

Originally she wanted to take courses in accounting but ended up getting married and starting a family.

Finally, after going back to school and earning her GED, she began to meet representatives from SUNY Broome and Ouedraogo decided to pursue a medical assisting degree.

For a more in depth read about, Damata Ouedraogo’s powerful Story, Click here.