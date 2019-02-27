BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - As Black History month comes to a close, SUNY Broome has unveiled a new room designed to support cultural diversity.

The college officially opened its new Multicultural Resource Center.

Located in room 106 of the Science Building, the center was created to focus on creating awareness of SUNY Broome's diverse student population.

The center includes study space, group meeting rooms, a classroom, and an Interfaith Space.

SUNY Brome Vice President of Student Development Carol Ross-Scott says the goal is to help students become better global citizens.

"I hope that it creates a culture of care and a culture of humanity. We know that there's a lot of discontent in the community. But in college, college is a place to learn about people and gain new perspective. And I want our students to learn about something different."

The center will have movies available for viewing and will host diversity-themed events such as the International Student Organization's international coffee hour.

The room supports all cultures and is open to everyone.