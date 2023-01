BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to inclement weather, SUNY Broome Community College will close at 12 p.m. today, January 25th.

According to the college, all classes that start at noon or later are cancelled.

Students should contact their professors for further guidance.

The Ice Center will stay open unless Broome County issues a state of emergency and travel ban for Binghamton.