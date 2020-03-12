SUNY Broome shares distance learning plans

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome is working to comply with Governor Cuomo’s directive to end all in-person instruction on state college campuses.

President Kevin Drumm says SUNY Broome will implement its distance learning plan by next Thursday, in accordance with SUNY guidelines set by the Governor.

Drumm says the school is prepared to adjust its teaching plan to match the situation.

“We are prepared at SUNY Broome to go to primarily distance learning mode, which includes online, as of a week from tomorrow. As of next Friday. Next Thursday will be our last day of regular classes,” says Drumm.

Drumm says some small labs will remain open because they may require hands-on work that can’t be done online.

He adds that professors who aren’t well skilled in running online courses will begin training this week.