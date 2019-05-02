BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - More evidence recently of a tight local labor market as employers and job seekers turned out at SUNY Broome.

The college held its annual MLK Junior Career Fair in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor.

Employers from a wide range of industries were seeking employees from a varied set of job skills.

The school's Applied Learning and Career Specialist Gina Chase co-organized the event.

She says the 90 available tables filled up fast.

"We've maxed out at that the past 4 years. But this year, we maxed out about 3 weeks ago which is a record. There's a lot of employers on the waiting list eager to get that call that they get a table. So, there's a lot of opportunity in Broome right now, that's pretty clear from today."

Chase says the career fair attracts between 400 and 500 job seekers each year, with about half being SUNY Broome students and the rest non-students.

Local economic development officials estimate that our region currently has about 4,000 unfilled job openings.

