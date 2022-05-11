VESTAL, NY – Matthews Subaru is Sharing the Love from their customers, with local charities.

The Share the Love event started last November and went through January.

Throughout that time, Subaru of America donated two-hundred and fifty dollars and Matthews Subaru contributed fifty dollars for every vehicle sold or leased.

The money raised went to three local charities; Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, the Humane Society, and the YWCA of Binghamton.

Senior Project Director of the YWCA, Crystal Sackett, says the nine-thousand dollar check might be put towards, “It’s gonna go to help for transportation to those women in rural areas to get their mammograms. Some of the money will be going into the shelter to help pay for some of those hygiene products and to pay for some of their care, and some to Young Wonders for just, supplies. Just to be able to get them supplies. We always have a problem getting early childcare supplies that’s much needed.”

In total, the campaign raised over twenty-three thousand dollars for the three charities.

The Broome County Humane Society received over eleven-thousand while Meals on Wheels of Western Broome got more than three-thousand.