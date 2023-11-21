BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School students continued an annual holiday tradition with a visual reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.

Members of the student group Students Against Destructive Decisions lit the Tree of Life outside the school in an effort to highlight the risks of distracted driving, whether texting, talking or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The tree honors former Binghamton High student and SADD member Katie Titus who died in a distracted driving crash in 1996.

Each year, the tree is filled with white lights with a plan to change a bulb red for every impaired driving fatality that occurs during the holiday season.

“To me, it’s very important and I know to everybody in the club it is a major message that we try and at least get out to people our age. Because we fell it may not necessarily be as represented as it should,” SADD President Caden Carangelo.

Members of the school’s Davidge Choir sang holiday songs at the ceremony.

Last year was the first time in the 30 years of the SADD tree that one of the bulbs was changed to red after an 18-year-old Vestal man died in an alleged drunk driving crash on Thanksgiving morning.