OWEGO, NY- After a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic, Strawberry Festival is returning to the Historic Downtown Owego for 2 days.

There will be a block party on Friday, June 17th from 5 to 9, ending with a fireworks display.

Saturday, June 18th beings with a parade at 10 am followed by vendors, food, entertainment and the return of the dinosaurs, ending at 5 pm.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, applications are not available, just click here.

Strawberry Fest is also seeking sponsors.

If you’re interested in being a sponsor or for entertainment inquiries send an email to owegomerchants@gmail.com.