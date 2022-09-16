NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is my favorite time of year when fall festivities are in full-swing, which means donuts, cider, pumpkins, haunted houses, and corn mazes.

Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley is officially open for the season starting tomorrow, September 17th.

There are plenty of activities for families to enjoy, including hay rides, cow train rides, the pumpkin blaster, corn cannon, the jumping pillow and even a NERF battlefield.

Of course, one of the highlights of the farm is its annual corn maze.

This year, owner Tim Stoughton says that the maze is a pirate theme and should take around an hour to complete.

Stoughton says, “The part that’s really fun is the kids having fun, you know? And we can get all wrapped up in what we’re doing, but if you step back and look at the kids running around having fun, that makes it worth while. And you have to do that or you might not think it’s worth it. If the kids are having fun, that’s what makes it worth doing.”

The farm offers a variety of fresh produce for purchase such as apples, pears, grapes, winter squash, potatoes, pumpkins and more.

Special rates are available in the maze for groups of 15 or more.

There is a lot of activity at Stoughton Farm in the next month, so keep up to date by visiting their website, stoughtonfarm.com.