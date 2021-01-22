Storming Crab under new management

VESTAL, NY – A seafood chain that opened on the Vestal Parkway last year is hitting the reset button and holding a grand reopening next week.

Storming Crab features a wide variety of seafood, with a specialization in Cajun boils.

The boils can include crawfish, snow crab, Dungeness crab, Alaskan king crab, scallops, sausage and veggies like broccoli and corn on the cob.

Corporate Manager Mahala Wallace says he was brought to town to turn things around after the former manager was accused of inappropriate behavior.

Wallace says he’s looking to restore the family-friendly fun atmosphere.

“The employees come first and we’re going to let the community know that. It’s very important for them to be respected, to feel like they’re in a safe environment. And I want to ensure the community that that’s what’s going to happen,” says Wallace.

The restaurant has been doing just takeout and delivery through Grub Hub and Door Dash since shortly after Christmas.

But next week it plans to reopen the dining area.

Next Monday through Thursday, there will be a 10% discount on all dine-in orders

Then, next Friday through Sunday, the savings jump to 20%.

Wallace also announced that Storming Crab has made a $500 donation to Mom’s House.