BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Folks waking up before 7 a.m. in Greater Binghamton today may have wondered what happened to the winter storm. They soon found out.

The weather system that sparked tornadoes in the South and blizzard conditions in the Midwest, arrived midday yesterday and produced a glaze of ice, followed by sleet, followed by several inches of snow.

However, warm air with the system pushed in yesterday evening and turned the snow to rain overnight, so that people who shoveled their walks last night found them still clear early this morning.

But that soon changed at around 7 when heavy snow started falling, courtesy of coastal low pressure that shifted the winds and brought cold air back to the region.

Lead Meteorologist Mike Kistner says, “The temperature dropped from the mid to upper 30’s to about 32/33 degrees, and that’s when we started to see the snow really start to accumulate again at really about 1 to 2 inches an hour were those snowfall rates this morning. Granted, it wasn’t for a very long period of time but that’s when we saw a quick 2 to 4 inches, even in the lower elevations, we saw that there this morning.”

The snow has continued falling through the afternoon, although tapering off.

Kistner says that gusty winds primarily occurred overnight and calmed down with the arrival of snow this morning, so our area did not experience as many falling trees and accompanying power outages as was feared.

Looking ahead, there could be some lake effect snow showers over the weekend and possibly another system the weekend of Christmas.

Whether it snows or not, Kistner says it’s looking like we’ll have the coldest Christmas in the last 20 years.