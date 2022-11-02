BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Southern Tier Independence Center is helping people get a jump on their Christmas shopping.

STIC is holding a holiday craft fair Saturday featuring jewelry, holiday decor, soaps, blankets, quilts and more.

Nearly 30 local vendors will be selling their wares and there will be raffles of donated items.

STIC provides a variety of services and advocacy for the disability community through grant funding that is tied to specific programming.

Assistant Director Jennifer Watson says unrestricted funds from fundraisers such as this provide greater flexibility.

Watson says, “It’s also an opportunity for us to maybe reach some people that we don’t typically reach when we’re providing services to people with disabilities. We thought it would be a nice way to put on an event that we thought the community would like, but also let some people in the community know a little bit more about STIC and who we are.”

The craft fair will be held in the Helen Keller Conference Center so attendees will enter through the Grant Street entrance around back.

The fair runs from 10 to 3 on Saturday.

The event is fully accessible, of course, and there’s plenty of free off-street parking.