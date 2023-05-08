BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local ad agency is bringing in an industry expert to assist it in growing its clientele worldwide.

Stephen Donnelly and Associates has hired Craig O’Keefe as its new Agency Director. SDA is a full-service marketing, communications and public relations consulting firm.

O’Keefe has nearly 30 years of experience in marketing and advertising, having worked on such popular national brands as Nestle, Coca-Cola and John Deere.

He will be taking over oversight of the day-to-day operations of the agency.

O’Keefe says that while SDA may seem small compared to large national advertising firms, it is fast and flexible and forms close bonds with its clients.

“To truly be vested in your clients’ businesses, is a different relationship than large agencies can provide. If that is your differentiation, and you have the talent and skill sets and the commitment, the work ethic, the passion to do that, there really is no ceiling.”

O’Keefe says SDA, which already has offices in Owego and Binghamton, is looking to add another satellite location.

He says the agency can hire from a larger talent pool as it offers work-at-home and hybrid employment.

O’Keefe says his focus will be on increasing the amount of work SDA does on national and global brands.