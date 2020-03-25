Statement from Senator Fred Akshar regarding resources needed by health care workers

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

Our local healthcare workers have worked tirelessly over the past weeks, but they are in dire need of resources and equipment to help save lives, prevent further infection and to protect themselves and their families from this deadly virus.



We must stand up for them.



Today I publicly called on Governor Cuomo to send those resources to our community.



Without the ability to test sick individuals, we risk losing the ability to stop this virus from spreading. Without the necessary medical equipment for our health care workers, we fall short of our moral obligation to take care of those who care for us.



While I understand there’s great need throughout our large state, my constituents are just as vulnerable and just as important as every other New Yorker, and we deserve a fighting chance to battle this public health crisis.