SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last month, New York State Police Troop “C” took 41 impaired driver’s off of local roads.

Troop “C” encompasses seven counties including Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

Of the impaired drivers arrested:

2 had a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle

14 were more than double the legal limit

2 had been previously convicted of DWI in the last 10 years

5 were under the influence of drugs

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Spring arrested Frank W. Spaulding, age 44 of Edmeston, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Park Inn Tavern in the village of Richfield Springs. It was also reported to the 911 center that another person that witnessed the crash tried to stop the vehicle from leaving the area but he drove off onto Main Street then onto Lake Street. Troopers located the vehicle parked on Parker Hill Road in the town of Edmeston. An investigation revealed that Spaulding was operating the vehicle when he struck another vehicle in the parking lot. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were consistent with alcohol impairment. Spaulding was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Springs Village Court on January 23, 2023, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 3, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested two men for Driving While Intoxicated just five minutes apart. Both were driving two different vehicles. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested John J. Cochran Jr., age 33 of Trumansburg, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a vehicle in the ditch off Sebring Road in the town of Newfield. Troopers arrived to find Cochran Jr. in the truck and while interviewing him, they smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Cochran Jr. was arrested and transported to SP Newfield where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. While troopers were investigating the incident, another vehicle pulled up to the scene and the operator asked the troopers if everything was okay. One of the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. At approximately 8:17 p.m., that vehicle operator was identified as Matthew J. Emery, age 41 of Newfield, NY and arrested for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Emery was arrested and transported to SP Newfield and processed. Both men were issued appearance tickets to the Newfield Town Court on January 4, 2023, and turned over to sober third parties.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Dylan Walley, age 26 of Walton, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle crash with a reported injury. While interviewing Walley, troopers learned that he left the roadway and crashed into the pole then overturned. A NYSEG pole was also damaged. Walley was checked out by Oneonta EMS but not transported to a local hospital. Troopers also smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Walley. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. Walley was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on December 20, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Anthony W. Barton, age 68 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and North Street in the village of Endicott observed a vehicle and traffic violation. The trooper observed more violations while behind the vehicle on North Street and on Oak Hill Avenue. They initiated a traffic stop on Watson Boulevard and while interviewing Barton, observed characteristics associated with impairment. Barton was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. Barton was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on December 21, 2022.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Davis O. Colon-Escobar, age 33 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on Interstate 81 in the town of Dickinson when they observed a vehicle traveling south with no headlights on. While interviewing Colon-Escobar, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Colon-Escobar was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Dickinson Town Court on December 22, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 3:11a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jennifer C. Craver, age 38 of Johnson City, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous DW1 within 10 years). Troopers were stopped at a traffic light when they saw a SUV turn west into the eastbound lane of North Shore Drive in the city of Binghamton. Troopers immediately attempted to stop the vehicle and alert the driver. She returned to the correct lane at the Memorial Bridge and stopped. Troopers approached the vehicle and observed characteristics associated with impairment and an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Craver performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. She was transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .15%. Craver was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton City Court on January 6, 2023, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested James F. Laughman, age 40 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to assist EMS on State Highway 23 in the town of Oneonta. Troopers arrived to find a minivan parked and partially obstructing State Highway 23. The driver was slumped over the wheel. Laughman became responsive after he was administered naloxone and checked out by Oneonta EMS but not transported. After an investigation, Laughman was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta for processing where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Laughaman was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on January 3, 2023.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Ryan D. Cody, age 27 of Buffalo, NY for the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. A trooper responded to numerous 911 reports of a vehicle missing a tire and throwing sparks while on State Highway 17 in the village of Johnson City. Witnesses were able to provide a description and where the vehicle was. The trooper located the car on Kattelville Road near State Highway 12A in the town of Chenango. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver turned onto Main Street then into a gas station on Kattelville Road. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and as he was trying to go around a vehicle that was parked and being gassed up – he struck it and became stuck on a curb. The driver, who was identified as Cody was removed from the vehicle. The trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Cody was transported to SP Binghamton, where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Chenango Town Court on December 14, 2022.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:19 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Harold B. Farr Jr., age 79 of Vestal, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While near North Nanticoke Avenue and Jennings Street in the village of Endicott, a trooper observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to comply while driving over several roadways and into the town of Vestal. The vehicle eventually stopped on North Main Street and State Route 434. While interviewing Farr, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. He was arrested and processed at SP Endwell then later turned over to the Broome County Jail for Central Arraignment and Processing.

On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:37 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Kulwant Singh, age 46 of Vestal, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle on Broad Avenue in the city of Binghamton make vehicle and traffic violations then again on Moeller Street and ultimately went into a parking on Robinson Street. The trooper interviewed Singh who he observed to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other indicators associated with alcohol impairment. Singh performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. Singh was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton City Court on December 21, 2022.

On December 5, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Bradley J. Cooley, age 41 of Johnson City, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle on North Street in the village of Endicott with no headlights or taillights and other vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated on Grant Avenue. While interviewing Cooley, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Cooley performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. He was transported to SP Endwell, processed and transported to Broome County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On December 8, 2022, at approximately 9:46 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Christopher M. Winans, age 40 of Conklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Conklin Road in the town of Conklin observed a vehicle that had struck a guard rail and went to check if everything was okay. Winans accelerated and struck the guard rail again and became stuck. When Winans exited the vehicle, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Winans was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. Winans was issued appearance tickets to the Conklin Town Court on January 11, 2023.

On December 9, 2022, at approximately 4:09 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Daniel W. Strohl, age 39 of Endwell, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger with a previous conviction). A trooper was dispatched to Hooper Road and Rath Avenue in the town of Union for a two-vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that Strohl rear ended another vehicle; two children were also inside Strohl’s vehicle. While interviewing Strohl, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Strohl was arrested and the children were turned over to a sober third part. He was processed at SP Endwell and then turned over to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On December 9, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Vaughn M. Zelesnikar, age 24 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by the Broome County 911 Center to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 near exit 2 in the town of Fenton. An investigation revealed that Zelesnikar struck a concrete wall, no injuries were reported. While interviewing Zelesnikar about what happened, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Zelesnikar was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .21%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Fenton Town Court on January 12, 2023.

On December 9, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Clinton J. Butler, age 48 of Amarillo, TX for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on Upper Court Street after observing a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Butler, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage, along with characteristics associated with impairment. Butler was arrested after performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly. He was transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. Butler was issued appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on December 21, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 10, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Daquasia L. Britton, age 25 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Slaterville Road in the town of Caroline. The trooper located a vehicle upside down in the ditch of the roadway. He also located Britton and observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Britton was asked to perform Standardized Filed Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca, where her reportable B.A.C was .09%. Britton was issued appearance tickets to the Caroline Town Court on December 19, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:09 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Richard A. Davy, age 66 of Coventry, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a broken-down vehicle on Buckley Hill Road in the town of Coventry. The trooper located the vehicle that had heavy damage and a missing tire. While interviewing Davy who was sitting in the driver’s seat, the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Davy was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Coventry Town Court on January 25, 2023.

On December 12, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Hunter R. Ogden, age 25 of West Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched to a complaint about a vehicle making numerous vehicle and traffic violations. The vehicle did stop at a local gas station on State Route 23 but then continued on State Route 23. The trooper patrolled in the direction where the vehicle was heading when another 911 report came in that the vehicle struck a mailbox and a fence in the town of Laurens then continued to drive north on State Route 23. The trooper located the vehicle on State Route 23 in the town of Morris and interviewed Ogden, who was in the driver’s seat. The trooper observed Ogden displaying characteristics associated with impairment. Ogden performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. He was evaluated at SP Oneonta by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and processed. Ogden was issued appearance tickets to the Morris Town Court on December 26, 2022.

On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:49 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Margaret A. Palombaro, age 41 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles in the area of Prescott Avenue and Oneida Street in the town of Union. An investigation revealed that Palombaro struck a parked vehicle on Prescott Avenue. No injuries were reported. While interviewing Palombaro, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. After an investigation, she was arrested for DWI. Palombaro was transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .27%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on December 27, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On December 17, 2022, at approximately 9:39 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested William Stubb, age 40 of Norwich, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off County Road 3 in the town of Smithville. Troopers located Stubb in the vehicle in the driver’s seat, he appeared to be sleeping and the vehicle was in the ditch. The troopers were able to wake Stubb and observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Stubb was arrested and transported to SP Norwich. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Smithville Town Court on January 24, 2023, then released to a sober third party.

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 8:07 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested William M. Hall, age 46 of Lockwood, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Impersonation in the second degree. A trooper was dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a tree on State Route 17 in the town of Apalachin. The trooper located the vehicle unoccupied on the shoulder of the roadway but also saw footprints in the snow. A man was spotted walking along State Route 434 and told the trooper he had not been in an accident and also identified himself with a fake name. When the trooper questioned him about the vehicle on State Route 17, he fled toward a wooded area. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. Troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Hall was transported to Wilson Hospital to be evaluated and was also evaluated by a New York State Drug Recognition Expert. Hall was issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear at the Owego Town Court on January 5, 2023.

On December 19, 2022, at approximately 2:35 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Daniel H. Burns Jr., age 31 of Greene, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a crash on County Road 3A in the town of Greene. When troopers arrived, Burns was still seated in the driver’s seat but removed by Greene Fire/EMS to be treated for injuries then transported to Wilson Hospital. While at the hospital, troopers were able to interview Burns further and observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. He was issued appearance tickets to the Greene Town Court on January 12, 2023.

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 6:08 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Branden J. Gabriel, age 39 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way section of State Route 23 in the town of Oneonta. Troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Gabriel was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he performed poorly and was arrested. He was transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. Gabriel was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on January 17, 2023.

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:05 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Joan M. Kern-Bontemps, age 58 of Cherry Valley, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 20 in the town of Richfield Springs. Troopers arrived to find Richfield Springs Fire Department and EMS with Kern-Bontemps, who appeared to be asleep at the wheel. Once troopers were able to interview Kern-Bontemps, they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Kern-Bontemps was transported to Bassett Hospital for further treatment. She was issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Town Court on January 18, 2023.

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 12:11 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Brenna L. Ramsey, age 33 of Chenango Forks, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 near exit 3 in the town of Kirkwood make vehicle and traffic infractions. While interviewing Ramsey, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. The trooper determined that Ramsey was impaired after she performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly. Ramsey was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .10%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on January 18, 2023, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Broderick A. Hill, age 19 of Tioga, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traffic violation while on State Route 17C in the town of Tioga. While interviewing Hill troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. After performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly, he was arrested. Hill was transported to SP Owego where he was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Tioga Town Court on January 18, 2023.

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 7:53 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested William J. Davis, age 58 of Franklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 west near exit 3 in the town of Fenton. Troopers located Davis, who they observed to be impaired. He was evaluated by Broome Ambulance and transported to Wilson Hospital. Davis was ultimately arrested for DWI. He was processed at SP Binghamton then was turned over to Broome County Jail for centralized arraignment.

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 7:53 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested William J. Davis, age 58 of Franklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 west near exit 3 in the town of Fenton. Troopers located Davis, who they observed to be impaired. He was evaluated by Broome Ambulance and transported to Wilson Hospital. Davis was ultimately arrested for DWI. He was processed at SP Binghamton then was turned over to Broome County Jail for centralized arraignment.

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New State Police at Oneonta arrested Kevin J. Roe, age 44 of Oneonta, NY for the felonies of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and the misdemeanor of Circumvent an Ignition Interlock Device. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near County Road 10 in the town of Laurens. The trooper arrived and located Roe whose vehicle was stuck in the snow. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. After performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly, he was arrested. Roe was transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .20%. He was processed and turned over to a sober third party. Roe was given appearance tickets to the Laurens Town Court on January 18, 2023.

On December 24, 2022, at approximately 3:25 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Kenneth A. Shofkom, age 48 of Imperial, PA for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. New York State Police at Deposit were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries on Oquaga Lake Road in the town of Sanford. An investigation at the scene revealed that another vehicle failed to yield the right of way to Shofkom resulting in the two vehicles colliding. However, troopers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage while interviewing Shofkom. After an investigation, he was arrested. He was transported to SP Deposit where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. Shofkom was issued appearance tickets to the Sanford Town Court on January 3, 2023.

On December 24, 2022, at approximately 2:43 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Jeremy M. Robertson, age 33 of Richfield Springs, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were contacted to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank near a bank on Main Street in the village of Richfield Springs. Troopers located Robertson who they observed displaying characteristics associated with impairment. He was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. After an investigation, he was arrested. He was transported to SP Richfield Springs where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Robertson was processed and issued to the Richfield Springs Village Court on January 24, 2023.

On December 24, 2022, at approximately 7:37 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Ethan W. McRorie, age 27 of Apalachin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin for a report of a two-vehicle crash, with one vehicle that had overturned. An investigation revealed that McRorie was traveling north and entered the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle before becoming overturned. The occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated by Aplachin EMS, one person was transported to Guthrie Hospital for further care. The trooper located McRorie who was displaying characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. While at SP Owego, his reportable B.A.C was .12%. McRorie was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Owego Town Court on January 17, 2023.

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:21 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Michael W. Lopez, age 41 of Stamford, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child as Passenger (or “Leandra’s Law”). He was also charged with the misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Troopers on Main Street in the village of Stamford observed a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. When speaking with Lopez, a trooper observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics associated with impairment. The troopers also observed that there were three children in the vehicle. Lopez was asked to exit the vehicle and perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Lopez was arrested and the children were turned over to a sober third party. He was transported to SP Stamford where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. He was released on appearance tickets to the Stamford Town Court on January 9, 2023, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 28, 2022, at approximately 3:17 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Holly M. Torres, age 47 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on North Street in the town of Union. An investigation at the scene revealed that a vehicle was stopped in traffic when they were rear ended by another vehicle (driven by Torres). While interviewing Torres about what happened, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Torres performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. She was transported to SP Endwell where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Torres was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on January 10, 2023, then released to a sober third party.

On December 28, 2022, at approximately 3:44 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Alanson D. Burlingame, age 38 of Moravia, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. On October 2, a trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a single vehicle crash on Dryden Harford and Chaffee Roads. Troopers arrived to find Dryden Fire Department assessing the driver and passengers. While interviewing Burlingame, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Burlington was transported by Dryden Ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Burlingame was processed for Driving While Impaired by Drugs on December 28 then turned over to City of Ithaca PD for a warrant. He’s scheduled to appear at the Dryden Town Court on January 11, 2023.

On December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Jaquan D. Hines, age 34 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating another case involving Hines observed him in a vehicle on Uptown Road. Hines exited his vehicle and while speaking to troopers they observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on January 10, 2023.

On December 30, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Scott N. Moore, age 42 of Jersey Shore, PA for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers received a radio transmission for Otsego County 911 for a report of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 88 in the town of Otego. A trooper arrived to find a vehicle stuck in the mud in the median. While interviewing Moore the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Moore was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .25%. Moore was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Otego Town Court on January 12, 2023, then turned over to a sober third party.

December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m. New York State Police at Endwell arrested Mark A. Strabo, age 39 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Taft Avenue in the town of Union. A trooper arrived to find a pick-up truck that struck a garden retaining wall and a fence right next to a residential driveway. An investigation at the scene revealed that the homeowner exited his home after hearing a crash outside and discovered Strabo’s truck in the driveway. While interviewing Strabo about what happened, troopers observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Strabo was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he performed poorly and was arrested. He was transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. Strabo was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on January 17, 2023, then turned over to the care of a sober third party.

On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:14 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Mandy S. Wilber, age 21 of Norwich, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to the report of a dispute at a residence on County Road 17 in the town of Afton. An investigation at the scene revealed that Wilber was involved in a physical altercation. While interviewing Wilber, troopers found that she had driven her vehicle from the scene and got stuck in a ditch. Troopers also noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Wilber was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where her reportable B.A.C was .13%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Afton Town Court on January 17, 2023, then turned over to a sober third party.

On December 31, 2022, at approximately 9:39 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Theodore J. Smith, age 65 of Trumansburg, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle parked in front of a business afterhours on Trumansburg Road in the town of Ulysses and went to check if the operator needed any assistance. The trooper was assisted by a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy, they both located Smith in the driver’s seat. While interviewing Smith, they observed characteristics associated with impairment. Smith was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Smith was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .28%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Ulysses Town Court on January 24, 2023, and later released to a sober third party.

On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Dustin A. Williams, age 34 of Brooklyn, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on South River Road in the town of Walton. 911 reports suggested that the operator of the vehicle fled the area. The trooper arrived to find the vehicle over an embankment on South River Road and no one around the vehicle. The trooper located Williams on Tuttle Road. Williams was checked out by Walton EMS however, while speaking to Williams, the trooper noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Williams was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety, which indicated impairment. Williams was transported to Delaware Valley Hospital by Walton EMS for an evaluation. He was issued appearance tickets to the Walton Town Court on February 1, 2023.

On January 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., Thomas J. Grier, age 37 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on East Main Street in the village of Endicott when they observed a vehicle with no headlights or taillights and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with Grier, troopers noted characteristics associated with impairment. Grier was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Grier was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on January 18, 2023

Reports courtesy of the New York State Police.