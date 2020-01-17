Stan Whittingham displays Nobel Prize replica and recounts his trip

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nobel Laureate Stan Whittingham made his triumphant return to Binghamton University today, hardware in hand.

The BU Professor, who was one of 3 men awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, was the featured guest at the Binghamton University Forum luncheon.

Whittingham, who was honored for his role in inventing the lithium-ion battery which powers cell phones, laptops and electric cars, participated in a question and answer session with University President Harvey Stenger.

He discussed many of his experiences in Sweden, the award ceremony, dinner at the Royal Palace with the king, queen and princesses and some other special opportunities.

“We got to talk to the astronauts on the space station. And that was really impressive. They understood what we’re doing. And, it turns out, they had just put lithium ion batteries onto the space station within the previous month. So, they knew all about it and are excited about it,” said Whittingham.

Whittingham also brought with him a replica of his Nobel medal.

He received several gold-plated replicas which are the same size and design as the actual prize which is solid gold and is safely stored in a safe.

Whittingham says people who complain about Binghamton’s weather should check out Sweden.



He says they saw the sun for a total of 1 hour during the 10 days they were there.