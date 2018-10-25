St. James Prayer Capsule

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Students at Saint James Elementary in Johnson City are keeping their prayers in a safe place.

The neighboring Saint James Church has created a space on its marble altar for a prayer capsule.

The children wrote out their prayer intentions and they were inserted into the capsule this afternoon during mass.

The opening was created to fit the church's tabernacle, a locked box that stores the blessed sacrament, which is being relocated to the altar.

The students thought of what they'd want to say to whomever discovers the capsule decades from now.

Sixth Grader Luciana Atkins says, "It was about my Uncle Kevin who died when I was ten years-old and was extremely powerful and great in my life, and wishing that people will feel comfortable in their own bodies in the future, and if no one said that they loved you today, that someone in the world definitely does."

Sixth Grader Luke Stanton II says, "I feel good knowing that I did something and it's going to be there for a long time. And every time I come to church, I'll be able to say that I put something in there."

Stanton says he prayed that everyone would be happy for all of their lives.