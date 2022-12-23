TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Hillcrest will welcome in guests from the neighboring Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church for their Christmas Eve service tomorrow.

The boiler at Ogden stopped working and since it is Christmas, the church is expecting a larger number of people than usual.

Ogden reached out to their next door neighbors, at St. Francis and asked if they could use the sanctuary to host their Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.

St. Francis welcomed them in with open arms.

The church will still have its own Christmas Eve masses at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone who planned on attending tomorrow’s mass at Ogden should head next door at 7 p.m.