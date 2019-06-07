St. Anthony’s Italian Feast Days this weekend

The Saint Anthony’s Italian Feast Days is a time of celebration, good food and fun.

The annual festival begins tonight from 6 to 11 at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott.

The event continues tomorrow from 5 to 11, and concludes Sunday with a chicken barbecue and pasta dinner from noon to 4.

There will be live entertainment in the street and at the event across all three days, including Los Vega, the Longo Brothers, D.C. Transit and Ralph Muro.

Organizer Bill Matts says this celebration is unlike any other community event.

“We take a lot of pride in our St Anthony’s Italian feast days. We draw people from all over, a lot of times people will take their vacations. We have had people from California, Colorado, Florida, they take vacation around feast days so they can come here and see their friends because they know everybody is going to be here for St. Anthony feast days.”

The festival on Sunday is preceded by a 10 o’clock mass inside the church, followed by a procession through the streets honoring Saint Anthony.

The forecast for this weekend is sun and blue skies, so a larger crowd than normal is expected.

Matts says parking and a shuttle will be available at Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church on Jenkins Street.

