SRO Productions to put on ugly duckling adaptation with local puppet artist

JOHNSON CITY, NY — SRO Productions will be performing Honk! Jr., The True Adventures of the Ugly Duckling starring local actors and being brought to life with the help of local puppet artist Robert Rogers.

The production features over 25 custom-designed puppets, each with unique movements and expressions.

The show runs from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 13.

Shows will take place on Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm for the next two weekends.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

A pre-show health screening survey will be required to complete within 48 hours of the performance a ticket holder is scheduled to attend.

Cast information and tickets can be found here.