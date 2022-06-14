WINDSOR, NY – Windsor resident Katrina McLean and her son Michael are bringing a new opportunity to the Windsor Town Fair this July.

Introducing Michael’s Sensory Space, an area that aims to provide sensory-friendly activities to children with or without special needs. The space is named after McLean’s four-year-old son who lives with autism.

Those who visit Michael’s space will find a bubble tent, a sensory bin tent, and a quiet tent with bean bags and fans for children who may need a break from the fun.

Children will also have the opportunity to play with fidget toys, mini trampolines, a mini roller coaster, water tables, and more.

“I know firsthand that even the most wonderful community events can be stressful and

overwhelming for children with special needs and their families. Because of this, far too often,

these individuals can feel isolated or excluded from their community,” McLean said.



“Michael’s Sensory Space will provide an area where individuals from all walks of life can fully

enjoy and process their sensory needs surrounded by people with open arms, hearts, and

minds.”

The fair runs from July 21-24 at Klumpp Park and Michael’s Space will be open throughout the event.