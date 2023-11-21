WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A person in the Southern Tier was one of five people to win the TAKE 5 Midday lottery prize for Monday’s drawing.

According to a release by the NY Lottery, five winners across the state were drawn for the Nov. 20 TAKE 5 drawing, with one of the winners coming from Waverly.

The ticket was bought at Ted Clarks Busy Market in Waverly and the winner split the prize five ways and won $3,018.

This is the second day in a row where someone in the Southern Tier won a piece of the Take 5 prize after someone won over $5,000 in Southport on Sunday, Nov. 19.