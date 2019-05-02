BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Norwegian play that once sparked outrage around the world is being performed by local theater group Southern Tier Actors Read, or STAR.

Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" premiered in 1879 and was considered controversial because it portrayed a woman breaking away from her duties as wife and mother.

STAR will perform a staged reading of the play this Saturday at the Chenango River Theatre which will serve as something of a preview to CRT's production of a recent sequel, "A Doll's House Part 2" by Lucas Hnath which opens on May 24th.

Director Chris Nickerson says the original play is well suited for a staged reading, done without a set, props or costumes.

"There's a little narration in the play, but there's very little because everything is in the words of the characters. Their feelings, their beliefs about things, it's all there in the words."

Admission is $15 and seats can be reserved by calling the Chenango River Theatre box office at 607-646-8499.

STAR will also stage 3 performances at the Phelps Mansion Museum this month.

Showtimes are Friday May 10th and Saturday May 11th at 7:30 and a Sunday matinee at 3 on the 12th, which is Mothers Day.

Admission is again $15 and tickets can be purchased at PhelpsMansion.org



