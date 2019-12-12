Southern Tier 8 Regional Board receives national Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award

From: Southern Tier 8

Southern Tier 8 Regional Board was recently awarded a 2019 NADO award for the creation and implementation of the Southern Tier Industry Summit Series and Industry Clusters Development Program.

This program implements vetted regional strategies to develop industry clusters, promote local workforce investment, support businesses in our rural communities, through an “Industry Summit” event platform.

This was designed to offer a physical place for the workforce to connect, share best practices and showcase the assistance available from Southern Tier 8’s partner organizations and reach across county boundaries to focus on industry clusters.

The concept for the Industry Summit series is to promote private and public sector involvement through an out-growth of work performed during the 2018 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) where hundreds of stakeholders were engaged to develop the 5year plan.

The Industry Summit emerged as a much sought after and supported concept. All sectors of the regional community supported the development of an innovative approach to leverage regional assets, pool resources, and represent the region as nationally and globally competitive.

Since November 2018, 3 Industry summit programs have been offered. The first, an introduction to asset-based development with industry clusters & best practices brought 235 registrants >50% private sector (45 self-identified in Clean Energy & Advanced Manufacturing) with 9 universities engaged, plus BOCES & EBI.

In April, a second, offered with Southern Tier Central Regional Planning & Development Board & Broome-Tioga Workforce Investment Board focused on hiring the Active Recovery workforce with 70 registrants & was held in a designated Opportunity Zone.

In support of the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley REDC, an Industry summit for Agriculture and Food was held with Broome CCE and gathered 190 registrants, with 62% from the private sector. Southern Tier 8 acquired funding to support this initiative, developed the concept and recruited partners and sponsors to launch the community development program. Southern Tier 8 Regional Board would like to thank their partner’s continued support and efforts with the Industry Summit Programs.

Southern Tier 8 led the collaborative effort with the dedicated support of two key private sector businesses: Veteran-Owned Small Business Kowalik & Associates and MWBE hue creative design agency.

Additional partners included: Southern Tier Central Regional Planning &

Development Board, 8 County Planning Depts, 8 Economic Development Offices, 8 Chambers, several WFIBs and private and public sector sponsorship.

The ST8 team last received an award in 2017 for First Mobile Application Solution for Area Development Investment.

Three events are scheduled for 2020. For additional information about upcoming Industry Summit events, sponsorships or general Regional Board information visit the website below for more information.

https://southerntiersummit.com/ NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies.

The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.

Award-winning projects were honored during NADO’s 2019 Annual Training Conference, held October 19-22 in Reno, NV.

The 2019 class of award recipients consists of 100 projects from 66 organizations spanning 24 states.

These projects are presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO and CivicLens that includes project summaries and partners.

The Story Map is available online at: https://www.nado.org/impactawards/. “The Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards program is an opportunity each year for NADO to publicly recognize the important services that regional development organizations deliver to their local communities,” said 2018-2019 NADO President Scott Koons, executive director of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, located in Gainesville.

“The projects awarded have made significant impacts on their regions and demonstrate the diversity of programs and resources provided by regional development organizations across the country.”

The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck who was NADO’s first executive director and served 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.

For more information about this award-winning project, contact Jen Gregory, Executive Director at Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, 607-724-1327 ext 0.