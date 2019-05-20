BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Some Vestal elementary school students were given a glimpse of what their future can hold.

Fourth graders from Clayton Ave Elementary visited Binghamton University.

Students toured various departments and learned about science from some of the professors.

BU Director of Research Advancement Rachel Coker says it's important to try and generate interest in science in younger kids by showing them how interesting it can be. "I think students at this age, they're mostly 9 and 10 years old, still have a real sense of wonder about the world. It's wonderful to see that. I think it really fires up our scientists along with the kids. I always come away from the interactions feeling that both sides get a little extra dose of inspiration that day"

The students spent time learning about geology, chemistry, biology and physics.

And they toured Science buildings 1 through 3 and got to explore the campus's greenhouse.

