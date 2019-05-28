BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Some older volunteers in our area have been recognized for their above-and-beyond good deeds.

Faith in Action Volunteers, a program of the Broome County Council of Churches, held its 21st annual "Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast" at the DoubleTree Hotel recently.

Faith in Action provides a range of volunteer opportunities for local seniors.

Debbie Thorpe was recognized for her work with the program and for driving people to doctors appointments.

Jeff Kellam was honored for making videos on behalf of the Council of Churches.

They both say they find joy in the act of serving others.

Thorpe says, "I'm a person of faith and my faith really speaks to the fact that we should help others. It's the second commandment, and I really believe that. And people need to feel that people care for them and when you volunteer you're showing them that they're really important and that you really value them."

Kellam says, "I love gizmos and electronic boxes, so it was a very natural thing to pick those things up and have churches tell their stories. Recording what's going on and inspirational stories that people will learn from, and maybe then they go off and do some volunteer work.">

A group of seamstresses from the United Methodist Church in Whitney Point who call themselves the Sew 'N Sews were honored for their efforts in creating thousands of dresses that are given to needy girls in poor countries.

For information on how to become a volunteer visit broomecouncil.net