BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A pair of lucky high school students are driving home from prom in their new car.

For the 30th year in a row, Don's Auto Mall and Gary's U-Pull It have joined forces in supporting the Students Against Destructive Decisions chapters of Windsor and Chenango Valley High Schools.

A car has been donated to be raffled off at the Post Prom Party for each school.

The giveaways serve as an incentive for students to spend their prom night responsibly at their school's Post Prom Party.

CV junior Claire Harvey says its something everyone looks forward to and Windsor Senior Payton Clapper, who won her school's raffle, says she is so thankful.

"I mean you can win a car. Everyone senior year you're driving, you're getting your license, you're going on in life, you're graduating. It's just a big thing and it gets people really excited at the opportunity."

Payton Clapper Windsor Senior says "It was unbelievable I was at post prom when name got called I couldn't even believe it. I was talking about it for so long and when my friends were like wow you actually won that. So it was really exciting."

Clapper says the car she won is her very first.

She says it will be a massive help with commuting as she will be attending SUNY Broome next year.

