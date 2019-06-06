HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. - After 2 high-profile pregnancies that garnered international attention, April the Giraffe's breeding days are over.

Owner Jordan Patch, has announced that April will no longer be giving birth to calves.

Next week, the webcam will be down for approximately 12 hours while they relocate some giraffes to different barns.

They will be moving April and her son Azizi to Barn 2 where they can better care for April during her geriatric years.

Tajiri will remain in Barn 2 with his Mom, April and Brother Azizi and Johari will be joining April's former mate Oliver in Barn 1.

