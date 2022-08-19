ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It has been vibrant here at En-Joie today and not just because of the golf.

If you stop down, you will notice people wearing multi-colored socks to fight against cancer.

The Dick’s Open has dedicated today, August 19th, as Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day.

Sock Out Cancer’s mission is to further awareness of the financial challenges related to cancer treatment.

The Chairman at Security Mutual Life, Bruce Boyea, said that he hopes the collaboration with the Dick’s Open will act as a springboard and kickstart the initiative around the world.

Boyea said, “The Birdies for Cancer is extremely important. I just want to remind everybody, so Sock Out Cancer was created by Security Mutual here in 2017. And John said something that was really important, all money raised stays local. So, individuals that are being served either through Lourdes or UHS, dollars are split equally between those two hospitals.”

Earlier in the day, volunteers from Sock Out Cancer went around the course and hid five pairs of multi-colored socks around for attendees to find.

You can go online and pledge an amount of money that will go towards Sock Out Cancer for every birdie made this weekend.